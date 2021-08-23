$40M upscale apartment community moves forward in Valley Park

Construction is slated to break ground in October with completion scheduled in 2022

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — A developer is only awaiting a building permit to begin construction on a 204-unit multifamily development in Valley Park.

Chesterfield-based Mia Rose Holdings and entrepreneur Jim Cook are planning 44 West Luxury Living, described as an upscale apartment community with a 2-acre parcel for planned future commercial and retail space.

The apartment project is comprised of five, three-story buildings, with a one-story, 3,800-square-foot clubhouse.

44 West Luxury Living, located at Meramec Station Road off Highway 44, has an estimated cost of $40 million, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal. The project received zoning approval from Valley Park's planning board on Aug. 9, and the city's board approved the project Monday.

Construction is slated to break ground in October with completion scheduled in 2022.

The location was chosen for its central location and "to support the demand for quality housing fueled by strong job creation in the area," the developers said.

The project's general contractor is Wright Construction, Rosemann & Associates PC is its architect and the engineer is Premier Design Group. The property manager will be 2B Residential.

The 182,363-square-foot development will feature 60 two-bedroom units, averaging 1,020 square feet, and 144 one-bedroom units at approximately 780 square feet.

44 West Luxury Living will feature cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings, brick masonry veneer, decorative exterior lighting sconces and landscaping. Apartment units will have a granite kitchen peninsula and countertops, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, full-size washer and dryers, a private patio or balcony with storage, energy-efficient vinyl windows and patio doors, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, granite bathroom vanities and 9-foot ceilings throughout.