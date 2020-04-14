CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton-based edtech startup Varsity Tutors is doubling down on its response to COVID-19, saying Monday it has developed a virtual summer camp program.

The initiative follows the startup’s launch last month of a free, remote learning program for K-12 students impacted by widespread school closures.

Varsity Tutors’ Virtual Summer Camp program is designed to provide free summer programming for children ages five to 18. The startup said it plans to provide a series of half-day, weeklong camps that will offer live instruction on an assortment of topics.

Founded in 2007, Varsity Tutors has developed an online tutoring and learning platform. Varsity Tutors is considered one of St. Louis’ most prominent startups, having raised a total of $107 million since its founding.

The startup said its summer camp initiative aims to provide a virtual alternative for the 20 million U.S. families that use summer camps annually.

"We know that long summer breaks bring with them a 'learning gap,' and that will be even more prevalent this year," said Brian Galvin, chief academic officer at Varsity Tutors. "Families often use summer camps as a way to bridge that gap with enriching learning opportunities, so it's important for us to provide resources to keep students learning and engaged as the months away from school build. Virtual Summer Camp, while not a direct replacement for traditional camp, can help students explore their interests, continue to learn and stay busy in case these camps can't operate.”

