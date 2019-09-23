ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis resident Alex Feick will open Prioritized Pastries at 4904 Devonshire Ave. in the Southampton neighborhood Oct. 5. Feick is the owner and pastry chef behind the vegan and gluten-free bakery.
"I'm so excited that Prioritized will be St. Louis' first shop dedicated to only vegan and gluten-free pastries," Feick said in a statement. "Not only can customers have piece of mind that the pastries will never accidentally be compromised by exposure to other ingredients, but parents of children with allergies or dietary restrictions can come in and shop with confidence."
Feick attended classes at Forest Park Community College and during that time she served as the pastry chef at Mud House Cafe on Cherokee Street. She began experimenting with vegan pastries while working there and established a following for her work, including a citrus-olive oil tea cake.
After Mud House, Feick worked under pastry chef Sarah Osbourne-Blue at Niche and eventually as a pastry chef at the now shuttered The Libertine.
Other stories
RELATED: Narwhal's owners to launch new restaurant concept
RELATED: 2 Missouri cities make Money's 'best places to live' list
RELATED: These Missouri and Illinois colleges have the best business schools