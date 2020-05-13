Vehicle wholesaler furloughs 141 in Bridgeton

The company said that it hopes it will be able to have employees return to work as soon as possible

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Wholesale vehicle auction business Manheim Inc. is furloughing about 141 employees at its location in Bridgeton due to the economic impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furloughs, at Manheim's facility at 13813 St. Charles Rock Road, will begin about May 17 and last up to 16 weeks. Manheim's parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Automotive, reported the move in a letter filed with the state under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Cox said it must implement the furloughs "because of the unforeseeable COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic impact ot our industry and businesses." Cox provides inventory, marketing, sales and other services to automotive dealers and other businesses.

"Right now, we don't know that any of these furloughs will be permanent, but it is possible that presently unforeseeable circumstances may cause us to revise our outlook," the company said. The company said that it hopes it will be able to have employees return to work as soon as possible, but "we cannot rule out that furloughs could be longer than initially anticipated."

Furloughed workers remain eligible for benefits and Cox said it has committed to paying the empoyee portion of health, life insurance and long-term disability benefits for employees who were previously enrolled.

Cox also reported the the state it is furloughing 174 employees at a Kansas City location.

