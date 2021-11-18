St. Louis e-commerce retailer opens first brick-and-mortar store inside City Foundry

Jeweler VibeSzn will open its flagship store on Friday

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL will open its first retail store Friday, bringing a St. Louis e-commerce jewelry brand’s first brick-and-mortar store to the $300 million mixed-use redevelopment.

Jeweler VibeSzn will open its flagship store Friday at 3730 Foundry Way, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The brand, which is reportedly a favorite of celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens, will become the food-centric Midtown development's first-ever retail tenant. The brand creates affordable jewelry with complete customization to make a look exclusive to each customer, according to a news release.

The VibeSzn store is located to the left of The Food Hall across from CASE Maclaim’s mural behind Fresh Thyme Market and marks the first retail space to open along the development’s pedestrian street, Foundry Way.

Will Smith of City Foundry developer New + Found said that the VibeSzn opening is the “first of many others” planned for the development, with more announcements for other retailers planned in the next few months including retail pop-up shops in the winter and St. Louis-based boutique Mix & Match in the spring.

City Foundry STL hopes to be a launchpad for local entrepreneurs like VibeSzn, which was launched in 2017 by St. Louisan Jessie McNeel.

According to the brand's website, McNeel was a marketing assistant at downtown-based marketing consulting firm MoreAble LLC when she developed the idea for the customizable jewely brand. Today she is VibeSzn's director of business.

VibeSzn’s decision to open a flagship store at City Foundry STL was an intentional one to capitalize on the development’s support of the community and local chefs, brands and artists, said MoreAble CEO Ali Badran.