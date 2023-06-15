x
$130M 'The Victor' apartment complex, the rehab of the historic Butler Bros. building in Downtown West, opens to residents June 30

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Credit: SLBJ
Two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of 'The Victor,' the apartment complex inside the historic Butler Brothers building. Dilip Vishwanat.

ST. LOUIS — The first phase of the newly redeveloped Butler Brothers building, which is being converted into a $130 million apartment complex called The Victor, will open to residents June 30, with the second phase set to open in November.

Construction on the massive building that takes up a full city block at 1717 Olive St., between 17th and 18th streets in Downtown West, is on schedule according to the timeline set out by Memphis, Tennessee-based developer Developer Services Group. To open the first phase, the developer is pre-leasing 184 units in the onetime Garment District warehouse for June 30 and July move-ins, according to a news release. The whole development is to have some 384 units.

