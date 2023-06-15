$130M 'The Victor' apartment complex, the rehab of the historic Butler Bros. building in Downtown West, opens to residents June 30

ST. LOUIS — The first phase of the newly redeveloped Butler Brothers building, which is being converted into a $130 million apartment complex called The Victor, will open to residents June 30, with the second phase set to open in November.

Construction on the massive building that takes up a full city block at 1717 Olive St., between 17th and 18th streets in Downtown West, is on schedule according to the timeline set out by Memphis, Tennessee-based developer Developer Services Group. To open the first phase, the developer is pre-leasing 184 units in the onetime Garment District warehouse for June 30 and July move-ins, according to a news release. The whole development is to have some 384 units.