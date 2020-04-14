ST. LOUIS — Viking Cruises, well known for high-end excursions along European and Asian rivers, is building a 386-passenger river ship for a tour of the Mississippi River that will connect New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, with two stops planned in Missouri.

Travel site The Points Guy has details on the new service, expected to debut in 2022, along with analysis on what it means for the U.S. river cruise industry, currently led by American Cruise Lines and the American Queen Steamboat Co.

Viking's ship, the Viking Mississippi, will have 193 staterooms on five decks, amenities including an infinity pool, and programs and activities tied to the regions along the river. The company plans weeklong tours of the upper and lower Mississippi (New Orleans to Memphis, and St. Louis to St. Paul) as well as a 15-night tour that makes the whole 1,100-plus-mile trip. Hannibal, Missouri, also is a currently scheduled port of call for the Viking Mississippi, according to the company.

“At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said in a statement.

Click here for the full story.

More from the Business Journal