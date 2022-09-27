Vintage retailer shifts to City Foundry pop-up store as it awaits a 'forever home'

May's Place, previously at 4180 Manchester Ave. in The Grove, has opened what it calls "a seasonal pop-up retail store" through the end of the year at City Foundry.

ST. LOUIS — A boutique known for its vintage fashions and accessories has moved to a pop-up store in Midtown's City Foundry following the sale of the building it had been leasing.

The retailer hasn't finalized its hours at City Foundry, but this week it will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the property. May's Place launched the pop-up last Friday in conjunction with its May's Night Market event featuring dozens of local vendors, which it has held quarterly at City Foundry since mid-2021.

The retailer is owned by Katie May and her husband, Andy May. Founded in 2015, May's Place had moved to The Grove location in 2019 after the owner of its initial location in Lindenwood Park decided to sell that building.

But The Grove location closed for business Sept. 11 after it was sold by former owner Grove Equities LLC, an entity affiliated with Jessie Miller, who owned the now-shuttered Rise Coffee Shop that once was located there. The 4180 Manchester property was acquired in August by Chakra LLC, an entity affiliated with Cabanne Howard, CEO of marketing firm Kaleidoscope Management Group. Howard announced last month that Kaleidoscope will move from its current headquarters in the Cortex Innovation District to The Grove two-story space, which it will share with Chakra Wellness, a shared space for wellness providers.