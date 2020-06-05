Vladimir Tarasenko’s Creve Coeur home finds a buyer

The home sold recently for $1.65 million, down significantly from the original asking price of $2.3 million

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The NHL season might be on pause, but St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko is making moves. The marquee Blues player has sold his Creve Coeur home.

The home — located 232 Mulberry Row Court — sold recently for $1.65 million, down significantly from the original asking price of $2.3 million. The home’s buyer was not disclosed.

The property’s listing agent was Nataly Ovod with Investors Real Estate Co., according to realtor.com. The buyer was represented by Dawn Castillo of Relocation Real Estate Service.

Spanning more than 8,000 square feet, the five-bedroom home sits on a half-acre lot and is located near Bellerive Country Club. It includes an ice rink, sauna and gym and seven bathrooms. Outside, the home has a pool, patio and deck. The home was originally listed on Zillow.com in November 2018.

The property spent hundreds of days on the market, with the Tarasenkos enlisting multiple listing agents and decreasing the home's asking price several times. It was pulled off the market in January and was back for sale in March with a sales tag of $1.8 million. The asking price was lowered to $1.7 million prior to the home’s sale.

Tarasenko purchased the Creve Coeur home in 2015 from homebuilder Fischer & Frichtel.

Local real estate agents told the Business Journal earlier this year that the home’s price and location were making it difficult to sell. The home is located in the Parkway North High School boundaries, which agents said made it an outlier within that district.

