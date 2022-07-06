Waffle company to open 147,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse operation in St. Louis area

The company said the investment will create 45 to 53 jobs.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A maker of waffle products is opening a $35 million, 147,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Hazelwood.

Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease the space at 1590 Tradeport Drive in the Hazelwood TradePort industrial park, which is owned by Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, the company said in a news release.

The company said the investment will create 45 to 53 jobs, at an average annual salary of $112,400. The production facility is expected to open in the fourth quarter this year in the 325-acre industrial park, which opened in 2018 near the now-closed St. Louis Outlet Mall.

Marson Foods owns national brands that primarily serve institutional food sources, primarily K-12 schools. Some of its best known brands are Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Waffle Envy Artisan Belgian Liege Waffles.

The co-owners of the company, Dave and Jan Marson, spend about 30% of their time in St. Louis, the Business Journal previously reported. In 2020, the Marsons sold their Reno, Nevada-based Nature’s Bakery, a manufacturer of plant-based, nut-free and dairy-free snack products with a facility at 8860 Pershall Road in Hazelwood, to energy bar maker Kind.

“The St. Louis area and community has always had a special place in my heart,” Dave Marson, who serves as CEO of Marson Foods, said in the release.

To help fund the project, the city of Hazelwood approved a $400,000 forgivable loan and granted 10 years of tax abatement through industrial development bonds.

The city is the “primary industrial and logistics location in the St. Louis region” due to its proximity to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Interstates 70 and 270, city officials said.