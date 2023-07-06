Walgreens to shutter Metro East distribution center, lay off hundreds

The Walgreens Distribution Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, will close its doors by Aug. 28.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to close a Metro East warehouse next month, laying off nearly 400 workers.

The Chicago-based company plans to shutter a warehouse at 28 Gateway Commerce Center Drive West by Aug. 28, affecting 393 workers, according to a notice filed with the state of Illinois cited by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"As we continue to transform our business into a consumer-centric healthcare company, we are focused on aligning our operational structure to best serve our patients and customers including how we use our network of stores to ship orders to our patients’ and customers’ homes," Zoe Krey, senior manager of retail communications for Walgreens, said June 30 in statement emailed to the Edwardsville Intelligencer.

"As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close our e-commerce distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois later this summer, resulting in the elimination of approximately 400 roles," Krey wrote.

