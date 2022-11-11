Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

Tuesday was the last day of operation for Walnut Grill's Ellisville location, which opened in 2014.

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County.

Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market.

The company said Thursday in a news release that it will be combining operations from the Ellisville location with its other West County restaurant, a 6,000-square-foot location at 17395 Chesterfield Airport Road, which opened in 2020.

"After 8 excellent years in Ellisville, and under current market conditions, we elected to consolidate our efforts to one West County location which is our newer Chesterfield Valley store," Kirk Vogel, president of Walnut Grill Holdings, told the Business Journal in an email Thursday.

In addition to Chesterfield, Walnut Grill's other local stores are in Sunset Hills, which opened in 2017, and O'Fallon, Missouri, opened in 2016.

The majority of the Ellisville location's 37 employees "elected to transfer to one of our other three locations," according to Vogel.

The Chesterfield location currently has 33 workers, and Walnut Grill has about 150 workers total in the St. Louis market, he said.

