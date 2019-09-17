CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Walnut Grill plans to open in Chesterfield this spring.
The Pittsburgh-based casual dining chain will open in the space currently occupied by Syberg’s at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Road this spring. Syberg’s is moving to a bigger location, the former Fox & Hound space, at 17416 Chesterfield Airport Road.
Walnut Grill will occupy 6,746 square feet at the Chesterfield location, which marks its fourth restaurant in the St. Louis area. Sansone Group’s Grant Mechlin and Mark Kornfeld represented Walnut Grill in its lease with THF.
Walnut Grill has locations in Sunset Hills, Ellisville and O’Fallon, Missouri.
