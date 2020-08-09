Washington Avenue restaurant closes indefinitely due to COVID-19

"We hope to emerge from this on the other side"

ST. LOUIS — A popular bar and restaurant on Washington Avenue has closed “for an extended period of time” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Lucas Park Grille, located at 1234 Washington Ave. in downtown St. Louis, announced on Facebook Monday that the restaurant would close because of the economic challenges it has faced.

“We hope to emerge from this on the other side but just in case we don’t we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal employees, customers and friends for all of the love and support we have enjoyed together over the past 18 years,” owner Tim McGowan said in the post. “A special thanks to the downtown residents and business community who have been such great supporters over the years.”

The post said that all Lucas Park employees will have the opportunity to interview at nearby restaurants, including Blondie’s, Rosalie’s and Flannery’s.

Lucas Park is the latest St. Louis restaurant to close due to the pandemic. In addition, downtown crime has risen as the area recorded a record number of assaults in August.

Lucas Park Grille opened in 2004 and served small and large plates of new American cuisine.