Business Journal

Washington University paid millions for 6 Loop properties owned by Joe Edwards

Edwards on Friday said he used part of the proceeds to pay off loans tied to the properties.
Credit: KSDK
Joe Edwards sits down for an interview on the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast inside Blueberry Hill on the Delmar Loop.

ST. LOUIS — Washington University paid $8.7 million for six Delmar Loop properties that had been owned by businessman Joe Edwards, new records show.

The transactions had been reported in February, but no sale prices were given. The transactions, recorded in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County with a December sale date, are:

  • 6633 Delmar Blvd., Enigma Tattoos and Commerce Bank ($1.88 million);
  • 6372-80 Delmar, Ben & Jerry's ($1.15 million);
  • 6150 Delmar, Gyro House ($719,000);
  • 6138-46 Delmar, Herban Eatery ($2.2 million);
  • 6189-91 Delmar, Pin-up Bowl ($2.75 million);
  • And 6172-78 Delmar, V Vegaz salon, The Wizard's Wagon ($2.7 million).

Washington University offered no comment. 

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

