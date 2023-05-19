Washington University paid millions for 6 Loop properties owned by Joe Edwards

ST. LOUIS — Washington University paid $8.7 million for six Delmar Loop properties that had been owned by businessman Joe Edwards, new records show.
The transactions had been reported in February, but no sale prices were given. The transactions, recorded in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County with a December sale date, are:
- 6633 Delmar Blvd., Enigma Tattoos and Commerce Bank ($1.88 million);
- 6372-80 Delmar, Ben & Jerry's ($1.15 million);
- 6150 Delmar, Gyro House ($719,000);
- 6138-46 Delmar, Herban Eatery ($2.2 million);
- 6189-91 Delmar, Pin-up Bowl ($2.75 million);
- And 6172-78 Delmar, V Vegaz salon, The Wizard's Wagon ($2.7 million).
Washington University offered no comment.