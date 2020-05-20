Washington University turns down $6.4M in CARES Act funding

The university would have been required to use half of the money for emergency financial aid grants to students

ST. LOUIS — Washington University in St. Louis has declined the roughly $6.4 million offered to it under the federal CARES Act.

"After careful consideration of the possible regulatory liabilities associated with the fund, we have concluded that accepting this funding would not be the correct course of action for our long-term recovery," the university said in a statement.

The university would have been required to use half of the money for emergency financial aid grants to students. It said students will still receive financial aid.

"We remain firmly committed to providing financial support to our most vulnerable students through other means, and will dedicate additional university resources to ensure that we are able to meet demonstrated need," the statement said.

Washington University previously furloughed 1,300 employees on its medical campus and 500 employees on its main campus. The Danforth campus has absorbed a $25 million cost for room and board refunds, and the university's medical school expects revenue to decline by $150 million through the end of the fiscal year. In a letter announcing the first round of furloughs, Washington University said its CARES Act allocation "in no way makes up for our losses."

The university has not returned the $16.5 million in federal stimulus funding it received for its medical campus.

