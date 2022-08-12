Washington University began demolition on building Delmar Boulevard

A Washington University spokeswoman said the school decided to clear the structure "for safety reasons."

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is in the process of demolishing a building along Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis' Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.

The city on Aug. 2 issued a demolition permit for the vacant 6030 Delmar Blvd., near the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.

Though the property is located in a local historic district, the city's Cultural Resources Office "determined that the building had deteriorated past stability," according to Richard Callow, who sits on the city's Preservation Board.

A Washington University spokeswoman, Sue McGinn, said the school decided to clear the structure "for safety reasons."

She added that "we do not have development plans for the property at this time."

City records say demolition is to cost $88,470, and McGinn said W. Pierson Construction is general contractor, with Aalco Wrecking Company Inc. acting as subcontractor.

