Washington University, Missouri S&T among colleges that pay off the most

ST. LOUIS — College graduates on average earn about 80% more than those with just a high school degree, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

But which U.S. colleges pay off the most? This CNBC Make It ranking unveils the 50 schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their tuition dollars.

Washington University in St. Louis appears at No. 18 of 25 on the list under the private colleges ranking tab with an average annual net cost of $10,891 — or how much students pay after subtracting scholarships and grants for students with families that make between $48,001 and $75,000, an income range established by the Department of Education.

The median salary for Washington University alumni with 10 or more years of experience is $114,900, the ranking said. Washington University is new to the list this year, CNBC said.

The top private university in the U.S. that pays off the most is Stanford University in California with an annual net cost of $3,490 and a median salary of $145,200.

Under the public colleges ranking, Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, Missouri, appears at No. 15, down one spot from 2019. The average annual net cost for in-state students is $15,243, the data said. The median salary for alumni with 10 or more years of experience is $122,600.

