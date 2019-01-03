ST. LOUIS — Washington University is planning a new development that could be the most expensive in school history, the Business Journal has learned.

The Washington University School of Medicine is planning to build a new neuroscience research building and parking garage at Duncan and Newstead avenues in the Cortex district, just west of its Crescent building redevelopmentwith BioSTL.

A spokeswoman for the university confirmed the development but declined to provide more details as the school of medicine is in the early stages of planning, she said.

McCarthy Building Cos Inc. is attached to the project, which is thought to be in the ballpark of $300 million. McCarthy declined to comment.

The project could be the most expensive in school history — former Chancellor Mark Wrighton called the transformation of the Danforth Campus' east end in 2016 “the most expensive and complicated construction project in the history of our university.” That project was estimated to cost $240 million.

