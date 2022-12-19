WashU professor who won Nobel Prize facing sexual harassment investigation

According to AP, Dybvig has been questioned by Washington University's Title IX office, and his lawyer dismisses the allegations as "professional rivalry."

According to the report, Philip Dybvig has been questioned by the Title IX office at Washington University, his lawyer Andrew Miltenberg told the AP. He also dismissed the allegations as "professional rivalry," the report said.

Dybvig, who joined WashU's faculty in 1990, along with University of Chicago professor Douglas Diamond and Ben Bernanke, former chair of the Federal Reserve Bank, were recognized for their research on the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in October.

According to AP's report, Bloomberg News said it had reviewed emails that show that the Title IX office has reached out to three former students since October for interviews about claims involving Dybvig. Those students are among a group of seven former students that Bloomberg said it had spoken to in regard to sexual harassment allegations.

Miltenberg told the AP that he is suspicious of the timing of the allegations, which came after the award was announced but before the scheduled award ceremony.

Dybvig is not facing any restrictions and was already scheduled not to teach in the spring semester, Miltenberg said.

