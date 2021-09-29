WashU med school plans $150M expansion

The 160,000-square-foot expansion, for laboratory space, comes at the Steven & Susan Lipstein BJC Institute of Health building

ST. LOUIS — Washington University School of Medicine plans to add six floors to the top of a building at the center of its medical campus, at a cost of $150 million.

The 160,000-square-foot expansion, for laboratory space, comes at the Steven & Susan Lipstein BJC Institute of Health building, 425 S. Euclid Ave. The school said Hope Plaza, in front of the institute, will close until winter 2024. The Lawrence Group is serving as architect, while Alberici Healthcare LLC will oversee construction.

"These new laboratories are ideally located to spur collaborative innovation in the most important areas of science for advancing knowledge and developing new therapies in the coming decades," said David Perlmutter, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs.

The expansion is to include a 5,100-square-foot facility for cellular therapies to treat cancer; 103,000 square feet of expanded laboratory space; and about 44,000 square feet of mechanical building-support areas, the university said. Also featured will be a 7,900-square-foot high-containment laboratory to support research on infectious diseases, such as the novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 and tuberculosis, it said.

BJC HealthCare said it was set to break ground in October on a new 16-story inpatient hospital tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which is also part of the medical campus.