The Creators: WashU student creates QR code stickers to help retrieve lost items

An individual who purchases Beacon Tags can put the QR code sticker on an item and use the company's mobile app to register that item.

ST. LOUIS — A walk through the campus of Washington University sparked the idea of a startup for Ethan Weilheimer.

During that walk, Weilheimer found a pair of AirPods in a field on campus. With no name on the AirPods case, Weilheimer didn’t know who the headphones belonged to or how to find their owner. He sought to find a solution to the problem. That led to the creation of Beacon Tags just two weeks later in late 2022. Weilheimer and co-founder Thomas Urey created Beacon Tags, which are QR code stickers designed to help people get back items that are lost.

An individual who purchases Beacon Tags can put the QR code sticker on an item and use the company's mobile app to register that item. If someone finds a lost item with the QR code, they can scan the sticker and leave details about where they found the item and where they left it.