Dog day care could double size of south county location under expansion plan

The Watering Bowl started with a single location near the South County Center shopping mall, but has now grown to four

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A south county dog day care that will be displaced by the construction of a new QuikTrip is hoping to move to another south county location in a former concrete factory.

The Watering Bowl started with a single location at 7409 S. Lindbergh Blvd. near the South County Center shopping mall, but has now grown to four, including in Brentwood, St. Peters and one located between The Grove and Dogtown in the city of St. Louis that it's dubbed "Dog Grove." The company has to move the original South County location because the site is slated to be demolished for the construction of a new QuikTrip gas station at the corner of Lemay Ferry Road and South Lindbergh Boulevard.

The dog day care is proposing to move to a triangle-shaped, 1.63-acre site near the corner of Tesson Ferry and Mattis roads, at 12525 Worthington Drive. The Watering Bowl filed for rezoning of that site with the St. Louis County Planning Commission for a pet care facility with overnight boarding of pets, with a public hearing set for 7 p.m. Monday via teleconference.

The Worthington Drive property is the site of a former concrete plant for Breckenridge Material Co., and the new dog day care would reuse the existing building, said Jeremy King, who owns the dog day care chain with Jim Conger.

The project is still in the planning phase, so King doesn't have an exact time frame for when the new facility, if it receives zoning approval, would be complete. The company's lease at its current south county location requires that the landlord give it 12 months' notice before it's required to vacate, and King had not yet received notice as of about a week ago.

Although King declined to disclose the development costs for the new location, he said it will most likely be The Watering Bowl’s most expensive venture yet when renovation costs are factored in. The property has an appraised value of $310,000, according to county records.