How golf is helping Waterloo's Mr. BBQ produce revenue records

One reason he is doing so well is the attractiveness of the space he leases during a time of social distancing

WATERLOO, Ill. — At a time when many restaurants are struggling or closing, Kiwan Guyton's Mr. BBQ at Mystic Oaks Golf Course in Waterloo is setting revenue records.

Guyton, 45, said he is on track to exceed his $600,000 in sales in 2019, which was about twice his revenue before he moved his restaurant to Waterloo in 2018 from Smithton, where he had operated three years.

"Smithton was open only four days a week. Here we're open seven," Guyton said. About 80% of his business is at the restaurant and 20% is events, including weddings receptions and graduation and retirement parties.

One reason he is doing so well is the attractiveness of the space he leases during a time of social distancing. It includes a sprawling covered outdoor pavilion with picnic tables, a smaller outdoor patio and indoor dining with bar. The only space he doesn't lease is the pro shop.

In addition, golfers end up there after coming off the course and spread the word.

"Business has skyrocketed," he said. "We're getting a lot of new customers — from Troy; Highland; Trenton; Blackjack, Missouri. I have a regular who drives an hour and a half."

Even more amazing, Guyton has been a full-time law enforcement officer for 26 years, the last 12 as a deputy with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. To juggle the two jobs, "you have to have a good staff and a good camera system, and the owners of the golf course let me know if something is broken," he said. "You have to have a staff that buys into you, but you have to address their needs."

Guyton has three full-time employees and about a dozen part timers. He has hired four since the pandemic.

Click here for the full story.