Webster Groves consignment shop to remain open under new owner

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The owner of The Green Goose Resale & Consignment, a furniture and home decor consignment shop in Webster Groves, has found a buyer for the business.

Founder and owner Robin McNabb, who opened the business in 2011, had said last month that she would close the shop at the end of its lease term Dec. 31 and was looking for someone to buy the business. Green Goose is located at 1267 S. Laclede Station Road in the Yorkshire Village shopping center.

Ronnie Vinton, who owns home decorating resale shop Cool Stuff Period at 5707 Manchester Ave. in St. Louis' Cheltenham neighborhood, will take over ownership Jan. 1, according to a Facebook posting Tuesday signed by "The Green Goose Team."

"Effective January 1st, 2022, local businessman, Ronnie Vinton, will be the new owner of The Green Goose Resale & Consignment, LLC," the posting stated. "With more than 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Vinton intends to operate the business with very few changes to the company’s current operating structure and consignment processes."