Olive + Oak says it canceled event for GOP presidential candidate

Without naming Vivek Ramaswamy, Olive + Oak said the fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 30 has "been canceled by our accord."

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Webster Groves restaurant Olive + Oak said Monday it canceled an event that was for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

"It's essential to ensure that the events we host reflect a balance of viewpoints that contributes positively to the ideals within our company and community," its Instagram post said. "Our guests, team, and values will always be our priority."

Advertisements circulated last week for the Ramaswamy event at Olive and Oak, 216 Lockwood Ave., with prices ranging from $500 to $3,300. The event is no longer on Ramaswamy's website.

Politico reports that businessman Ramaswamy "dominated" much of the action on stage at the Republican presidential debate Wednesday, and he is now third in most national and state polls. Former President Donald Trump is far ahead of the challengers.

