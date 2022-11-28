Plan to demolish part of Wells Fargo campus for new hotels moves ahead

The plan to demolish two existing Wells Fargo office buildings and build two hotels in its place capitalizes on the property’s location, just blocks from CityPark.

ST. LOUIS — A $120 million plan to redevelop part of a corporate office campus into a pair of hotels is moving ahead.

The proposal from St. Louis-based developers Midas Enterprises and Green Street Real Estate Ventures to revamp the corner of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 2601 Market St., into two hotels is scheduled for consideration by the St. Louis Preservation Board, which meets next week. The board has to approve projects that are built in historic districts.

The corner site was part of the downtown campus of Wells Fargo Advisors until the company sold it to Green Street in 2020 for $5.75 million. The buildings have been vacant for at least four years, since the St. Louis-based brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co. moved its staff into retrofitted space elsewhere on the campus at 1 N. Jefferson Ave.

The plan to demolish two existing Wells Fargo office buildings and build two hotels in its place, a Kimpton Hotel and a Staybridge Suites, capitalizes on the property’s location just blocks from CityPark, the new stadium that opened this month and will begin hosting matches next spring for the new Major League Soccer team, St. Louis City SC.