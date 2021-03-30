Wells Fargo postpones return-to-office plans

Wells Fargo has about 5,500 employees in St. Louis, the majority of whom have been working remotely during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) is postponing until Oct. 4 the start of its return-to-office plan, which now continues into November.

The move was made "given rising Covid-19 case rates," according to a message Thursday to employees by Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell that was shared with the Business Journal.

The San Francisco-based financial services giant, whose Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage is based in St. Louis, previously said it would expect employees to report back to their offices Sept. 7.

The postponement applies to U.S. employees currently working from home, and doesn't affect employees currently reporting to work in person or participating in voluntary early returns, according to the memo.

Wells Fargo has about 5,500 employees in St. Louis, the majority of whom have been working remotely during the pandemic, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal on Thursday. The company has just over 250,000 employees total.

The company's return-to-office plan will follow a sequencing outlined to employees in a mid-July update, Powell wrote.

On Oct. 4, operations and contact center employees will be the first to begin returning, in shifts over several weeks. Those employees will have a temporary, rotating schedule of in-office and remote work, officials said. Wells' enterprise function and line-of-business support employees will start a hybrid schedule in November, including up to two days per week of remote work, officials said. More details about individual return plans will be communicated to employees as they become available.

Regarding vaccination for Covid-19, "We strongly encourage employees to consider getting the Covid-19 vaccine, but we are not currently requiring it," Wells said Thursday in a statement to the Business Journal.