Wente's O&W Restaurant in Chesterfield changes hands

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — An iconic Chesterfield Valley restaurant — Wente's O&W Restaurant — is under new ownership.

Terry and Carol Wente have sold the restaurant, located at 18000 Chesterfield Airport Road, to Gumbo Flats Inc., led by longtime Wente's O&W Restaurant customer Marla Conn, who plans to change the name of the restaurant to Wente's. Terms of the deal were not disclosed

The name change is effective Sept. 1 — after Terry and Carol Wente officially retire Aug. 31. Terry Wente will remain as a consultant to assure a smooth transition, officials said.

“Marla has great passion and we trust her to continue the great Wente’s tradition," Terry Wente said in a statement. "I am excited to have time to spend with my family and relax after many years of operating the business. As well, we are thrilled that Marla will be keeping the staff and our customers will have the same great experience.”

Wente's will close its doors from Sept. 1-7 for some light renovations, and regular business hours will resume after Labor Day. A grand reopening celebration will take place Sept. 11-12.

“I am so honored to be entrusted with keeping the Wente restaurant legacy intact," Conn said in a statement. "You can expect the same great service and food to continue. Everyone knows us for the best pizza, burgers, Wings and smoked meats, but we will be introducing some other great dishes as well.”

