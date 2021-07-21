Wentzville plant 'indefinitely' idled, 42 to be laid off

Affected employees include 16 production operators, as well as positions ranging from maintenance technicians to operations supervisors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A maker of titanium products for the aerospace industry says it's "indefinitely" idling a plant in Wentzville, and laying off 42 workers Sept. 14.

Ohio-based Titanium Metals Corp., also known as Timet, said the move, affecting its plant at 1250 Interstate Drive, was being made "as a result of the unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused bye the coronavirus natural disaster, and specifically decreased sales revenue caused by the downturn in the aerospace industry."

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It says it melts and refines ingot and slab, and manufactures mill products. Timet lists 16 locations; the "U.S. service and distribution" center in Wentzville is its only one in Missouri.

Affected employees include 16 production operators, as well as positions ranging from maintenance technicians to operations supervisors, it told the state of Missouri. The employees aren't unionized, the company said.