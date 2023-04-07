West County Center owner gets loan extension as mall value, rents sink

Even as the mall is opening new stores, rents have fallen significantly from before the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The mortgage for one of St. Louis’ busiest malls was refinanced in what its owner says is a positive step toward post-pandemic recovery, but related documents show the mall's appraised value has dropped by $100 million from a decade ago.

And even as the mall is opening new stores, rents have fallen significantly from before the pandemic, they show.

The $161.9 million loan secured by West County Center, the 1.1 million-square-foot mall at 80 West County Center Drive in Des Peres, was refinanced in a deal that closed March 16, mall owner CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) said in a news release.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based owner of malls nationwide declared bankruptcy in November 2020, following the pandemic and a shift in consumer buying trends that have increasingly affected the retail industry and jeopardized the loans of malls across the country.