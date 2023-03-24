West County Center to open new stores as it sets its sights on longer-term retail partners

Three stores and a new food concept will open in the mall next month.

DES PERES, Mo. — West County Center is gearing up to open new stores, as the mall sets its sights on longer-term retail partners following what it said was a successful holiday season.

Located in Des Peres, the 1.1 million-square-foot mall next month will open three stores and a new food concept, with an additional three retailers set to open in the summer, according to a press release.

“We’re heading from the holiday season, where we had a lot of holiday and temporary leases, and, as they expire, it gave us an opportunity to get a good momentum going and fill those spaces with longer-term stores,” said the mall’s senior marketing director Sean Phillips.

Phillips said that holiday leases often run from sometime in October to sometime in January, while longer-term leases tend to be around a year.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal, and learn which new stores are making their way into the mall.