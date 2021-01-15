West county golf course tees up growth after wrapping up expansion project

“We like to say ‘there’s no offseason at Family Golf.’ We are a year-round facility offering St. Louis’ golf community the opportunity to practice.”

ST. LOUIS — As a kid, Adam Betz used to practice at Family Golf and Learning Center in west St. Louis County. But as the calendar turned to winter, using the facility became a challenge.

That was one of the inspirations that led Betz to acquire the public golf facility, located at 3717 Tree Court Industrial Blvd. that features a par 3 course, driving range and miniature golf course, in 2018.

“It wasn’t a very good practice facility when it got cold. I knew that St. Louis needed a quality practice facility that you could use in the offseason,” he said.

Family Golf this month took a major step toward enhancing its ability to provide year-round golf offerings by opening a new 12,500-square-foot clubhouse on its grounds. The two-story facility expands its training and fitness offerings with several TrackMan golf simulators and an indoor practice facility — called The Scoring Lab — that includes a synthetic green for putting and chipping. It also includes a fitness center, golf shop, restaurant and terrace. The new facility was constructed by Duggan Contracting. Fendler + Associates was the project architect and Property Enhancements provided interior design.

The addition of the clubhouse one of several renovations made at the golf center under Betz’s ownership. Other new features include high-quality driving range mats and premium driving range golf balls, renovated grass tees, updated heaters for the driving range and LED lighting. All the enhancements were geared toward making Family Golf a top of line practice facility that can be used year round, Betz said.

“Everybody in St. Louis is kind of conditioned to put the golf clubs down when it gets cold, but not here,” he said. “We like to say ‘there’s no offseason at Family Golf.’ We are a year-round facility offering St. Louis’ golf community the opportunity to practice.”