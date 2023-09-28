Western apparel retailer Tecovas to open first Missouri store in St. Louis area

The 3,000-square-foot store, at 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd. #253, is located next to Lululemon on the second floor of Plaza Frontenac.

ST. LOUIS — Saddle up, St. Louis. A new retailer is opening in Plaza Frontenac.

Tecovas on Friday will open its first store in Missouri. The Austin, Texas-based company, which currently has 30 brick-and-mortar locations, is known for its cowboy boots and Western-style apparel.

The 3,000-square-foot store, at 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd. #253, is located next to Lululemon on the second floor of Plaza Frontenac.

Tecovas uses a “unique” algorithm, consults its e-commerce data and researches retail trends and shoppers in various cities when looking to expand its physical footprint, Chief Retail Officer Kim Heidt said.