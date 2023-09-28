x
Business Journal

Western apparel retailer Tecovas to open first Missouri store in St. Louis area

The 3,000-square-foot store, at 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd. #253, is located next to Lululemon on the second floor of Plaza Frontenac.
Tecovas' flagship location is in Austin, Texas. ARNOLD WELLS / ABJ.

ST. LOUIS — Saddle up, St. Louis. A new retailer is opening in Plaza Frontenac.

Tecovas on Friday will open its first store in Missouri. The Austin, Texas-based company, which currently has 30 brick-and-mortar locations, is known for its cowboy boots and Western-style apparel.

The 3,000-square-foot store, at 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd. #253, is located next to Lululemon on the second floor of Plaza Frontenac.

Tecovas uses a “unique” algorithm, consults its e-commerce data and researches retail trends and shoppers in various cities when looking to expand its physical footprint, Chief Retail Officer Kim Heidt said.

“We know we have a lot of fans in St. Louis, and we are so excited to be expanding our footprint in the Midwest,” she said.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

