Paper and packaging company WestRock to shutter St. Louis-area facility, lay off dozens of workers

ST. LOUIS — A paper and packaging manufacturer plans to shutter a St. Louis-area facility, laying off dozens of workers.

Atlanta-based WestRock Co. (NYSE: WRK) plans to shutter its facility at 7526 N. Broadway in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act letter filed Thursday with the state of Missouri.

WestRock listed job titles for 54 employees to be laid off with the closure, including 10 stackers, several shipping workers and a number of maintenance and management personnel. One employee may be transferring to another facility, the company said, without specifying what title that employee holds. Affected workers aren't represented by a union, WestRock said.

All layoffs, which are expected to be permanent, are anticipated to occur Sept. 15, officials said. The location produces corrugated containers, according to the company's website. The property is owned by Kindt Corpak St. Louis LLC,.