Kirkwood-based provider of disinfectant products files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Eggmann said the company continues to operate and he expects it will be out of bankruptcy by fall this year.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood-based provider of disinfectant and antimicrobial products has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to reorganize its debt under its current ownership.

Wexford Labs Inc., based at 325 Leffingwell Ave., said in its filing it has assets of $1.4 million and liabilities of $4.8 million. It filed its bankruptcy petition June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Illinois. The company also has operations in Granite City.