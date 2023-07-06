Kirkwood-based provider of disinfectant products files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood-based provider of disinfectant and antimicrobial products has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to reorganize its debt under its current ownership.
Wexford Labs Inc., based at 325 Leffingwell Ave., said in its filing it has assets of $1.4 million and liabilities of $4.8 million. It filed its bankruptcy petition June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Illinois. The company also has operations in Granite City.
Founded in 1973 and led by CEO Jeff Singer, Wexford Labs develops and manufactures antimicrobial solutions it says are used in health care facilities, dental offices, hospitality and food service businesses, educational institutions and public service agencies, pharmaceutical sites and agricultural firms. Singer is Wexford Labs' majority owner with a nearly 43% equity stake in the company, according to the filing.