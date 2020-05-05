What reopening looks like: Scenes from St. Charles as restaurants, retailers get back to work

To get a sense of what reopening looked like, Business Journal photographer Dilip Vishwanat spent a day in St. Charles County

ST CHARLES, Mo. — For the first time in more than a month, businesses across much of Missouri opened their doors Monday, marking what Gov. Mike Parson's office has described as the start of the state's "economic recovery phase."

Outside of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, where stay-at-home orders remain in place, businesses were allowed to reopen so long as they adhered to a set of guidelines that include modifying workspaces for social distancing and monitoring employees for Covid-19 symptoms.

To get a sense of what reopening looked like, Business Journal photographer Dilip Vishwanat spent the day in St. Charles County, which last week OK'd reopening under state guidelines, to capture images of local restaurants, a barber shop and retailers as they welcomed back customers.

