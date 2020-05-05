x
What reopening looks like: Scenes from St. Charles as restaurants, retailers get back to work

Credit: SLBJ
Chelsea Ermeling delivers food to a table inside Lewis & Clark's Restaurant, 217 S Main St, St Charles.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — For the first time in more than a month, businesses across much of Missouri opened their doors Monday, marking what Gov. Mike Parson's office has described as the start of the state's "economic recovery phase."

Outside of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, where stay-at-home orders remain in place, businesses were allowed to reopen so long as they adhered to a set of guidelines that include modifying workspaces for social distancing and monitoring employees for Covid-19 symptoms.

To get a sense of what reopening looked like, Business Journal photographer Dilip Vishwanat spent the day in St. Charles County, which last week OK'd reopening under state guidelines, to capture images of local restaurants, a barber shop and retailers as they welcomed back customers.

Credit: SLBJ
It felt like old times at Lewis & Clark's Restaurant Monday, where Donna and Joe Gorman ate lunch inside the restaurant.
Credit: SLBJ
Donna Schaffrin, owner of Magpie's Cafe, serves drinks during the lunch hour. Schaffrin purchased Magpie’s from the family of prior owner Rhonda Crane, who passed away last summer. Crane opened the restaurant nearly 36 years ago, and Schaffrin worked there for 16 of those years.
Credit: SLBJ
Vanessa Babb, owner of Modern Styles Barber Shop, cuts Connor Brandon's hair on Monday. Babb last week said that there would likely only be two people in the shop at a given time since there are only two employees working currently and the shop operates on an appointment-only basis. "There's usually one in and one out with our clientele,” Babb said. “It’s not like there's a bunch of people sitting in the waiting area.”

