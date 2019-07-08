There are homes selling fast all across the St. Louis region so far in 2019, according to home sales data provided to the Business Journal.

The data from national real estate brokerage Redfin tracks home sales in the first half of 2019 and shows that the three St. Louis-area ZIP Codes with fewest median days on the market include neighborhoods in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the city of St. Louis.

The 63139 ZIP code, which includes the city of St. Louis’ Lindenwood Park and The Hill neighborhoods, and the 63376 ZIP code, which most includes St. Peters, lead the region with homes staying on the market for just a median of 20 days. The 63088 ZIP code, which includes Valley Park and Twin Oaks, ranks third with homes staying on the market for a median of 24 days.

“Overall, sales prices have climbed significantly. Days on market, quite frankly, have stayed consistent. Things are selling a little quicker,” Mark Gellman, of the Gellman Team at Coldwell Banker Premier, said of the housing market. “Overall sales units are down, and inventory is up. It’s a very unusual scenario.”

The current state of the market means that newer and more impressive homes are selling for good prices while older homes are sitting on the market longer unless they are priced right, Gellman said.

Using the data provided by Redfin, the Business Journal ranked the 25 local ZIP codes with the lowest median days on market in the first half of 2019. The list includes ZIP codes spread across the region.

The Business Journal also has ranked the St. Louis neighborhoods with the most home sales so far in 2019, and ZIP codes have had the highest median sale price.