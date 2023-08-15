The pro athlete who's stayed: Why Blues star Colton Parayko makes St. Louis home

St. Louis is home for Parayko, who owns a house in the region and is one of few active Blues players who lives year-round in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko admits he didn’t know much about St. Louis when the Blues drafted him in 2012. When the St. Albert, Canada, native debuted with the National Hockey League club in 2015, his knowledge of the region remained limited.

“Even when I got here, I obviously wasn’t sure of what all St. Louis was and what all it had to offer,” said Parayko.

Eight years later, St. Louis is home for Parayko, who owns a house in the region and is one of few active Blues players who lives year-round in St. Louis.

St. Louis has a lot to offer, said Parayko, who likes the area's sports culture, restaurants and the region’s “genuine” and friendly people. He said St. Louis is the only place where he owns a home and that he spends about 10 months per year here, with the exception of several weeks in the offseason visiting family in Canada. Living in St. Louis also provides Parayko the ability to use the Blues’ facilities for offseason training.