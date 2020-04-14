ST. LOUIS — St. Louis sports fans will have to wait a little longer for the team name of the city’s Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

Ownership group CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said Monday the MLS expansion team is holding off on such announcements until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

“The global health and economic crisis has certainly thrown us all a giant curveball. While we are continuing to work with MLS closely to move forward with key pieces, we don’t feel it’s appropriate to make any major announcements or updates until our city and region has started to recover,” Kindle Betz said in written responses to Business Journal questions.

She added the ownership group wants team supporters to "keep focusing on what matters most – the health and well-being of their families, friends and the greater community."

Prior to the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Kindle Betz had said the ownership group, MLS4TheLou, was getting close to unveiling a team name, logo and colors. MLS expansion franchises in recent years have held celebratory events to unveil their branding, something that current social distancing and stay-at-home orders wouldn’t allow for.

The biggest project undertaken by the St. Louis MLS ownership group is its $461 Downtown West stadium development. Construction is continuing on the project, Kindle Betz said.

