Wine and Bar shop opening on Locust street this fall

Videira Wine Shop & Bar is owned by Mykel McIntosh, a first-time business owner and experienced hospitality worker.

ST. LOUIS — A new wine shop and bar concept is set to open this fall in the Midtown neighborhood at 2702 Locust St.

Videira Wine Shop & Bar is owned by Mykel McIntosh, a first-time business owner and experienced hospitality worker.

She said the shop will have a front-facing bar where customers can sit and have a glass of wine. They'll also be able to purchase unopened wine to take home.

McIntosh said she's worked in the hospitality industry since 2012, gaining both front- and back-of-house experience. That includes working for Chef Ceaira Jackson, known as Chef Jack, and Misha Sampson at their local catering company, The Culture Food Group, since 2017.

That experience drove McIntosh to launch her own firm, exploring a subject that has long fascinated her: wine and the culture around it.

“I ended up learning over the years about wine culture and found it really interesting” McIntosh said. “I wanted to bring a space to St. Louis that’s funkier than your traditional wine bar.”

The space will look like a darkly decorated, sensual speak-easy, McIntosh said, adding that she envisions it as a local "staple bar" that's dependable and "always open." Popular spots Sasha's and 33 Wine Shop and Bar have provided inspiration, she said.

The building is owned by the St. Louis-based Tower Real Estate Group, whose partner is Jassen Johnson. As a part of a lease, McIntosh said Tower Real Estate paid for renovations including electric, flooring and dry wall installation. McIntosh said she was responsible for cosmetic changes, plus equipment needed for the kitchen and bar.