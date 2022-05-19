Wine & Cheese Place sets opening for new retail concept, Spirit Wine & Craft

Spirit & Wine Craft will feature more than 600 whiskeys, 400 wines, 400 craft beers, a selection of cheeses and upscale foods, and a large selection of other spirits

ST. LOUIS — The Wine & Cheese Place said it will open its planned new retail concept, Spirit Wine & Craft, in the Southampton neighborhood on May 24. A soft opening of the new store is set for Saturday, May 21.

The space, at 5760 Chippewa St. at Sulphur Avenue, formerly held a Craft Beer Cellar location that closed in January this year. The brand's local franchisees, brothers Brandon Nickelson and Ryan Nickelson, also operate the Craft Beer Cellar in Clayton, which remains open.

The Chippewa site is owned by TAVCO 5760 Chippewa LLC, an affiliate of Wine & Cheese Place owner Vijay Shroff, according to city and state records.

Spirit & Wine Craft will feature more than 600 whiskeys, 400 wines, 400 craft beers, a selection of cheeses and upscale foods, and a large selection of other spirits as well as gift items, according to a press release.

Shroff, who also owns Spirit Wine & Craft, said in the release that the new concept's offerings will be similar to that of the four Wine & Cheese Place stores, but in a small retail footprint with a more focused selection and slimmed-down food section.

Shroff said he's "very proud to open a store within St. Louis City and to serve the many city-based customers who currently travel to the county to visit us."

"We've received an outpouring of interest and encouragement from the neighborhood since we started renovating the space and hope to become a valued amenity for all of our new neighbors," he said in a statement.