Pandemic-fueled growth prompts wine retailer to expand

ST. LOUIS — The company that owns The Vino Gallery wine bar in the Central West End and its corresponding e-commerce business is expanding.

Drink Dispatch LLC is moving its storage and packaging business to a leased space at 5231 Manchester Ave., in the Kings Oak neighborhood. It previously was housed with the wine and art gallery space, at 4701 McPherson Ave.

Owner Alex Head said online sales have grown "exponentially" during the pandemic. Although the wine bar was closed in the spring, the company's revenue should grow to $3.5 million to $4 million this year, up from $1.7 million last year, Head said.

The e-commerce business, at drinkdispatch.com, offers small-production wines and other high-end products. It ships to about 40 U.S. states.