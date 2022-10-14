World Wide Technology, the private St. Louis giant, makes staffing cuts

Privately held WWT, led by CEO Jim Kavanaugh, is among the region’s largest companies with revenue of $13.2 billion in 2021.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — World Wide Technology (WWT), the region's second-largest private company by revenue, has laid off some of its workers.

Maryland Heights-based WWT, which provides technology products and services for large businesses and government entities, said in a statement it has “recently reduced the number of staff by less than one percent globally.” It did not disclose the number of jobs nor the specific roles impacted.

“These staffing changes were necessary to most effectively align with the current needs of our customers and will have no impact on our ability to serve them,” WWT said in its statement. “We took this action after very careful consideration and are working with each of the affected employees to help them through this time of transition.”

As of October, WWT had 8,027 employees globally, with 5,773 based in St. Louis, according to Business Journal research.

Privately held WWT, led by CEO Jim Kavanaugh, is among the region’s largest companies with revenue of $13.2 billion in 2021. It has experienced rapid growth in recent years, nearly doubling its headcount from 4,050 in 2017. From 2016 to 2021, its annual revenue increased 42%, from $9.3 billion to $13.2 billion.

While WWT recently laid off staff, it is currently hiring for dozens of open roles, according to its website.

The layoffs come as U.S. technology companies, including heavyweights like Amazon and Twitter, have trimmed their headcount in recent months amid concerns about a possible economic recession in the near term. Locally, Clayton-based online learning firm Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) said last week it has laid off approximately 17% of its workforce. Software firm Balto has also made cuts.

