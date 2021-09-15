As it revs up for the NASCAR Cup Series, WWT Raceway eyes $40M in renovations

The Madison, Illinois, race track said it has started a multi-year renovation effort at the facility

MADISON, Ill — World Wide Technology Raceway is revving up its engine as it prepares to host NASCAR’s highest level of racing in 2022 for the first time.

Since announcing in September it had been awarded a spot on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the Madison, Illinois, race track said it has started a multi-year renovation effort at the facility and has been inundated with inquiries about ticket sales, hospitality suites and sponsorship opportunities for the June 5, 2022, Cup Series race.

“The response since the announcement has been very, very strong. The power of the NASCAR Cup Series race can’t be underestimated and the St. Louis region is really embracing it. We're all preparing to host a world-class event," said WWT Raceway owner and CEO Curtis Francois.

Under Francois’ ownership, nearly $50 million has been invested in renovations at WWT Raceway, he said. Francois is now plotting an additional $40 million in improvements as NASCAR’s top-tier comes to town. Francois said renovations started the day after the Cup Series race was announced on Sept. 15. He said the roughly $40 million renovation effort will take place in phases with the expectation it will wrap in early 2025. The renovations will be funded through personal equity and commercial loans, Francois said.

Initial improvements at WWT Raceway have targeted its infield and hospitality tower. Within the infield, Francois said the race track plans to add new premium camping sites for fans, upgrade its driver and team owner areas and bolster racetrack safety. Plans for the venue’s hospitality suite tower include updating suite interiors, adding a new rooftop component and enhancing its VIP entrance.

“That’s one thing we felt was important, that when people come out that they understand that this is world-class entertaining for their companies,” Francois said.