MADISON, Ill — IndyCar said Thursday that its annual race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will be pushed back a week as a result of a rescheduled Indianapolis 500.

The NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will now be held Sunday, Aug. 30. The race was originally scheduled for Aug. 22. The decision to reschedule the local race came as the NTT IndyCar Series on Thursday announced schedule changes, saying the famed Indianapolis 500 would be postponed until Aug. 23. The Indy 500 was originally slated for May 24.

“The current situation requires that everyone be fluid, solve problems and work together,” WWT Raceway owner and CEO Curtis Francois said in a statement. “The entire INDYCAR organization worked closely with us to come to a solution that enables us to host the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 just one week later than originally scheduled. We are grateful for their continued support and will be coming up with creative ideas for the promotion of the event.”

WWT Raceway had paired its IndyCar race to run the same weekend it hosted a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 race, which is scheduled for Aug. 21.

