High-tech golf entertainment venue to debut in St. Louis

X-Golf Indoor Golf Simulator picked a site in west county to open the latest location of its golf entertainment simulator, with a restaurant and full-service bar.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Another golf entertainment venue is headed to the St. Louis region.

X-Golf Indoor Golf Simulator has chosen a site in west St. Louis County to open the latest location of its golf entertainment simulator, with a restaurant and full-service bar. The plan was approved by the Ellisville City Council last week.

The golf entertainment operator is targeting a fall opening in the former Pier 1 Imports space at 15382 Manchester Road inside the Ellisville Plaza shopping center.

The Ellisville City Council approved a conditional use permit March 16 for the 8,500-square-foot golf simulator, along with a liquor license that allows the facility to operate as a retail beverage and retail entertainment establishment with liquor sales.

X-Golf, based in California and led by CEO Ryan D'Arcy, is in expansion mode and announced plans last year to open multiple locations across the country. The Ellisville franchise owner, Drew Weckbach, who would own the facility with his wife, Michelle Payne Weckbach, said that the company has 50 locations open already with plans to expand to 100, including a move into the Midwest.

X-Golf touts its golf simulator, the centerpiece of its venues, as "the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available,” using cameras and spin rates. It measures ball speed, launch, direction and spin, along with club path, impact and speed, performing some 6,000 calculations per second, it says.

The company hopes to open in St. Louis by the fall, because the most popular season for indoor simulators is during winter months, Weckbach said.