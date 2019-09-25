ST. LOUIS — On Point Hospitality's Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, owners of Yellowbelly and Retreat Gastropub, will open a new event space at 210 N. Euclid Ave. on Oct. 1, next door to Yellowbelly. The duo is waiting for a couple of inspections this week but is accepting bookings for The Hideout beginning the second week of November, Howard said.
"Once we got close to opening here (Yellowbelly), and the more we developed the concept, we knew we would do something like this," Howard said. "Even at Retreat, people request tables for larger parties, and we can't accommodate that. This space is great and we can't wait to utilize it."
"The longer the space stood open, we knew it was meant for us," Lauren Wiggins, The Hideout's event manager, added.
The 1,000-square-foot space was designed and built out by Pernikoff Construction Co. and Nick Adams of Mademan Designs. Lauren Wiggins designed the interior finishings for the space.
The Hideout, like Yellowbelly, is located inside Opus Group's Citizen Park mixed-use development on Lindell Boulevard. Howard and Tim Wiggins spent around $250,000 to revamp The Hideout and about $600,000 when they opened Yellowbelly.
