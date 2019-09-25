ST. LOUIS — On Point Hospitality's Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, owners of Yellowbelly and Retreat Gastropub, will open a new event space at 210 N. Euclid Ave. on Oct. 1, next door to Yellowbelly. The duo is waiting for a couple of inspections this week but is accepting bookings for The Hideout beginning the second week of November, Howard said.

"Once we got close to opening here (Yellowbelly), and the more we developed the concept, we knew we would do something like this," Howard said. "Even at Retreat, people request tables for larger parties, and we can't accommodate that. This space is great and we can't wait to utilize it."

"The longer the space stood open, we knew it was meant for us," Lauren Wiggins, The Hideout's event manager, added.

Nathaniel Reid, Loryn Nalic collaborate on menu - St. Louis Business Journal James Beard-nominated baker Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box are partnering on a special crossover menu. The two chefs worked together to create two new menu items, inspired by each of their establishments, which will be available this weekend only.

Narwhal's Crafted owners to open Loaded - St. Louis Business Journal Narwhal's Crafted owners, Brandon Holzhueter and Brad Merten, are crafting a new restaurant concept called Loaded. Loaded is a "nacho-centered concept that uses different varieties of house-made chips as a vehicle to convey a whole variety of chef-inspired fare," Holzhueter said in a statement.

The 1,000-square-foot space was designed and built out by Pernikoff Construction Co. and Nick Adams of Mademan Designs. Lauren Wiggins designed the interior finishings for the space.

The Hideout, like Yellowbelly, is located inside Opus Group's Citizen Park mixed-use development on Lindell Boulevard. Howard and Tim Wiggins spent around $250,000 to revamp The Hideout and about $600,000 when they opened Yellowbelly.

BaiKu Sushi Lounge closes in Midtown St. Louis - St. Louis Business Journal A Midtown sushi restaurant has closed. BaiKu Sushi Lounge, located at 3407 Olive St. inside Hotel Ignacio and near the campus of Saint Louis University, has closed its doors. Officials with the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Thursday. "BaiKu Sushi Lounge has closed.

To read the rest of this story and to see photos of the space, click here.

Other stories

RELATED: 2 new tenants now open at Streets of St. Charles

RELATED: Two of St. Louis' top chefs collaborate on crossover menu

RELATED: St. Louis-area wineries produced less wine in 2018