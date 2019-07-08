ST. LOUIS - A new “STL” logo for the St. Louis Cardinals has made its way onto television, social media and promotional materials, but you may have to look closely to notice the slight differences from the team’s current branding.

The Cardinals debuted the new logo this season in a "soft launch," with plans to adopt it full time for the 2020 season. The Cardinals haven't announced any changes, but the new design has made its way to the public through the team’s social media content (see below), television broadcasts on Fox Sports Midwest and promotional material, including the giveaway cap for the upcoming “Star Trek Night” at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals declined to comment on the modified logo, citing MLB protocol on new branding.

