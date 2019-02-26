One of St. Louis’ most successful businessmen built his career on life lessons learned during the toughest, most formidable years of his life.

Dave Steward is the chairman of World Wide Technology, he’s also a man from the small town of Clinton, Missouri.

“I learned early on in business what was going to change the face of this world was technology,” Steward said. “That was back in the 80s.”

That knowledge was the catalyst for creating WWT, a now multi-billion-dollar company.

Steward’s parents are the first ones to instill successful values in him. He grew up in southwest Missouri during the Jim Crow Era.

“We lived on the other side of the tracks, which wasn’t necessarily the good sides of the tracks,” the entrepreneur said.

There, his parents taught him the power of forgiveness.



“Watching examples of that over and over again growing up was extremely valuable,” he said. “As I am honoring them, and they have passed that blessing to me.”

Steward was one of the first blacks to integrate Clinton High. As a teen he learned to navigate different personalities, friend and foe.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Steward said. “It taught me a lot about stretching myself beyond comfort levels in some instances that allowed me to have friendships that are valuable to me today.”

He learned teamwork on the basketball court.



“I played light forward,” he said.

A passion he continued while attending Central Missouri State University, now known as the University of Central Missouri.

"It taught me about perseverance, stick-to-itiveness and trust all the same set of core values that we operate by in the environment of business," Steward said.

He turned success on the hardwood into success in life. What started as a small tech business with five people and 4,000 square feet has blossomed into a global technology service provider.



“We are top one, no less than two with all of them,” Steward said. “Many people don’t know that, we are right here in St. Louis”

Like in basketball, he said business is a team effort.



“I’m in awe of what our people have done,” he said. “The amount of talent we have here.”

He’ll be the first to admit success didn’t come easy. He’s relied on family, especially his wife, and those values he learned as a young man to break barriers during his career.



He wants the next generation to surpass what’s he’s been able to achieve.

“Be patiently patient and have faith that all things are possible.”